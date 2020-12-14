Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: Take a Look at Her Life Through These Instagram Posts

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, one of the most popular Indian television actresses, turned 36 today. Divyanka has made a place for herself in the television industry with various roles.

She is known for playing a double role in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. However, her most remembered role was that of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The drama made its debut in 2013 where Divyanka portrayed the character of Dr. Ishita, an infertile dentist who marries a chief executive officer, played by Karan Patel, in order to provide maternal affection to his daughter.

Her portrayal of Ishita won her many awards and nominations. On January 16, 2016, Divyanka got engaged to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek Dahiya. The couple got married on July 8, 2016 in Bhopal. In 2017, the couple won the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Divyanka is quite active on Instagram and does give us a sneak peek into her life through some posts. Let's take a look at some of them:

1. Divyanka and Vivek are seen having some quality time in this post and the actress describes herself as a calm sea next to her husband.

2. For her birthday, Divyanka is enjoying a quiet getaway in Udaipur with her husband. We can see Divyanka having a rejuvenating time at the lakeside as the sun sets, in this post.

3. Divyanka and Vivek know how to have some fun time, as we can see in this post. The couple are playing with a friendly Labrador named Gucci.

4. Sending us some positive vibes via this post, Divyanka is all smiles and urges her followers to keep trying and keep believing in whatever dream they want to achieve.

5. Looking like royalty in this post, Divyanka is posing against a magnificent background at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Here's wishing the cheerful actress a very happy birthday.