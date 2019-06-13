Happy Birthday DJ Snake: Here's a Playlist of His Best Songs

French DJ William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, who goes by the stage name DJ Snake, is celebrating his 33rd birthday on June 13 and we can’t stop gushing over his music. Known for hit tracks like ‘Let Me Love You’ and ‘Lean On’, DJ Snake was born in the Parisian suburb of Ermont to Algerian immigrant parents.

Being the only artist in the EDM industry to have had the privilege to play at the Arc De Triomphe in Paris, DJ Snake is scared of crowd and that is why he wears goggles in all his gigs.

Being a two-time Grammy-nominated music producer and singer, DJ Snake has collaborated with a lot of famous artists, including Lil John, Justin Bieber, Bipolar Sunshine, MØ, Skrillex, and Lady Gaga. While he has released only one studio album so far, named ‘Encore’, DJ Snake is known for his music in some of the famous tracks.

The under-appreciated EDM DJ has been rocking the music industry for a while with his collaborations. His songs ‘Middle’ with Bipolar Sunshine, ‘You Know You Like It’ with AlunaGeorge, ‘Lean On’ with Major Lazer and MO, ‘Turn Down for What’ with Lil Jon and ‘Let Me Love You’ with Justin Bieber are some of his trending hits for years now.

DJ Snake loves to be in India, and his regular visits to the country are a proof to it. This year, the DJ performed in India from March 21 to March 24, making it his sixth visit to the country. In fact, his famous track ‘Lean On’ was also shot in India, in Kajrat and Vasai in Maharashtra.

Here's a playlist of his top songs:

