Happy Birthday Drashti Dhami: A Glimpse at the Actress’ Inspirational Workout Regime

Drashti Dhami is celebrating her birthday today, January 10. The phenomenal TV-star of Madhubala has captured our hearts with her beauty and acting potential. She has also garnered a whole lot of fame owing to her terrific, disciplined workout videos. The gorgeous actress has emerged as a fitness icon over the years.

Through her series of Instagram posts of her workout videos, she could be seen giving us serious fitness goals.

She sure knows how to remain agile and fit, gracefully. Right from doing weight training to yoga, Drashti excels in all.

Here's a look at her workout regimes that have led to Drashti's fit and fine hot-bod.

1. What amazing dedication and strength Drashtiv manifests as she does this animal flow workout routine! Captioned as ‘Embrace your own pace’ with hashtag ‘love yourself’, this video is awe-inspiring, highly motivating. One cannot help but marvel at her discipline.

2. At the top of her game, Drashti does not rest till she reaches perfection, even if that concerns critical yogic postures.

The gorgeous actress here can be seen doing ‘rajkapotasan’ and nailing it in her very maiden attempt as she had mentioned in the caption.

3. Captioned as "Be the energy you want to attract", she had posted this terrific back bending workout video. Her dainty frame undoubtedly looks toned and strong due to her disciplined fitness regime. Wearing white and black exercise outfit, no make-up, hair tied back; this video of Drashti deserves to be applauded. What amazing balance she exhibits here!

4. Netizens showered her with compliments when she posted this outstanding workout video. The stunning diva could be seen doing tabata workout here. In a neatly braided hairdo, Dhame looked determined to defeat the quarantine boredom and remain fit instead.

This workout video of rope climbing takes her workout difficulty level yet another notch higher. Stating that this has become an addiction now, Dhame certainly rekindled the passion for fitness in all of us.

6. In another equally challenging workout video, the fitness enthusiast actress can be seen doing chin-ups. ‘If it doesn’t challenge you, It won’t change you’- reads the caption of this video. Her focussed, consistent workout videos not only tend to drive us towards healthy living, but also stimulate our thoughts; with those lovely one liners that she uses to caption her videos.

7. Every time we find Drashti setting new bars of perfection. She loves challenging her stamina and stepping up, to master yet another sturdy workout regime. Like here she can be seen doing a heavy weightlifting workout with finesse.

Giving us a glimpse at her array of workout regimes, Drashti sure knows how to inspire and even put the couch potatoes to shame.