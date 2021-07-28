Happy Birthday, Dulquer Salmaan: 5 Memorable Movies of the Versatile Actor

Born to Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath, Dulquer Salmaan grew up around cinema. So, when he decided to enter films with his acting debut, it looked like a natural choice. While the actor may have been born in a filmy family, he worked his way to the top and made a special place for himself while delivering memorable performances over the years.

The actor enjoys a huge fan base outside the territory of Malayalam and other South Indian language films and people want to see him work in Bollywood more often. As the actor celebrates his 35th birthday today (July 28, 2021) we look back at his career and list his memorable films.

Second Show (2012)

Dulquer announced his arrival in style with his debut film Second Show. The film became a roaring success at the box office and the young actor received a lot of appreciation for his performance. He played the role of a young man named Hari, who works for a local mafia. Second Show showed the twists and turns of Hari’s life.

O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)

Dulquer teamed up with award-winning director Mani Ratnam for Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani. The film revolved around the relationship of a couple who decide to live together without getting married. Actress Nithya Menen was seen playing the lead opposite Dulquer. O Kadhal Kanmani was later remade in Bollywood as Ok Jaanu and starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Charlie (2015)

Another Dulquer film that impressed the audience in 2015 was Malayalam film Charlie. The story of the film revolved around the character played by Parvathy and Dulquer. Charlie was received with an overwhelming response at the box office as well as the critics. The film went on to bag several awards and was later remade in Marathi and Tamil.

Mahanati (2018)

When Dulquer made his way to Telugu cinema with his debut film Mahanati, he had a big challenge in front of him. The actor had to play the real-life role of superstar Gemini Ganesan in this film based on the life of yesteryears actress Savitri. Dulquer’s performance as the legendary superstar was received with acclaim and the film also went on to become a superhit.

Karwaan (2018)

Dulquer made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Karwaan that starred Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The film may not have been a huge box office success, but it was received well by critics. Dulquer’s performance in this film was also appreciated by many.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here