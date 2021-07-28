Happy Birthday, Dulquer Salmaan: 5 Songs Sung by the Malayalam Actor

Dulquer Salmaan turned a year older today, July 28. The actor, playback singer and film producer is popular for his performances in Malayalam films. The son of actor Mammootty has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films.

He has been honoured with Filmfare Awards South four times and a Kerala State Film Awards. He bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in 2012 for action drama Second Show. Dulquer also featured in the successful ensemble coming-of-age drama Bangalore Days (2014). The actor is also known for his singing and has lent his voice to many popular songs.

On the occasion of Dulquer’s birthday, here’s looking at some of his best songs.

Johny Mone Johny - ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013)

The youth icon of M-town sang this song with Anna Katharina Valayil who also gave the lyrics. The music of the film was by Gopi Sundar. Dulquer was the lead in the Malayalam comedy.

Njan Poneanutta – Manglish (2014)

Dulquer sang the title track for the Salam Bappu directed family drama in the Kochi – Mattanchery slang. Gopi Sunder composed the song and the lyrics were penned by Santhosh Varma. This song was truly Dulquer’s gift to his father.

Dhrithangapulakithan – Kalyanam (2018)

The track was crooned by Dulquer and Gregory for the romantic comedy. The lyrics are by Linku Abraham and Prakash Alex composed the music.

Chundari Penne – Charlie

Dulquer was nominated for Best playback singer male at 2nd IIFA Utsavam for this track. Dulquer played the lead role in the film directed by Martin Prakkat and the track sung by him was not less than a bonus for the soundtrack of the film. The lyrics were written by Rafeeq Ahamed and Santhosh Varma and the film’s music composition was by Gopi Sunder.

Comrade Anthem (Malayalam Version) - Dear Comrade (2019)

The original version of the Comrade Anthem was sung by the lead actor, Vijay Deverakonda. For the Malayalam version, Dulquer lent his voice to lyrics by Joe Paul and composition of Justin Prabhakaran.

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to DQ. We look forward to more such songs from the actor.

