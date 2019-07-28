Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: 5 Times the Malayalam Actor Surprised us with His Acting Skills

Dulquer Salmaan, the heartthrob of Malayalam film industry, turns 33 on July 28, 2019. Known for his exceptional acting skills in movies like Ustad Hotel and O Kadhal Kanmani, Dulquer Salmaan is widely loved for his down to earth nature.

Besides being an amazing actor, he has songs like Chundari Penne and Vaanam Thilathilaykkanu to his name. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Karwaan last year, and will be seen in The Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor. As the actor, popularly called DQ, celebrates his birthday today, here's a list of his 5 best movies.

Charlie: Helmed by Martin Prakkat, this Malayalam-language romantic drama film features Dulquer Salman and Parvathy in lead roles. In this 2013 release, Dulquer Salman's character is raw and honest, whose only purpose in life is to bring a smile to people's faces.

Bangalore Days: Starring Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan, the movie revolves around three cousins who move to Bangalore to explore their future. Dulquer plays the role of Arjun, who is the son of divorced parents. Besides being a troubled character, he is the one who brings the entire group together.

Solo: Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie sees Dulquer playing four different characters. Solo tells the story of four people, each story revolving around four elements: Earth, Fire, Wind and Water, each with the facets of Lord Shiva.

Mahanati: If you love movies and actors in general, then this is the film that you cannot miss. Featuring Dulquer as Gemini Ganesan and Keerthy Suresh as Savitri, this movie is based on a successful actor who has trouble accepting his own wife's success.

Second Show: Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Second Show was the debut of Dulquer on the silver screen. This movie tells the story of young Hari who rises from an illicit sand miner to a smuggling baron in a short time.

