Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Top Performances of the Malayalam Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DULQUER SALMAAN: Dulquer Salmaan is one of the best actors in the south film industry. The Hey Sinamika star, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam films, has not restricted his choices just to one language. He has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films as well. Son of actor Mammootty, Salmaan also made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor.

The actor is nowadays gearing up for the release of his Telugu film Sita Ramam. Salmaan started his birthday week with the trailer launch of the film.

As he turns a year older today, let’s take a look back at some of his best Malayalam films.

Charlie

Charlie is known to be one of the best works of Salmaan so far. The film, which released in 2015, has won eight Kerala State Film Awards, including the Best Actor Award for Dulquer Salmaan. In the film, the actor plays the protagonist who is not happy with his life and wanders in the search of adventure. Charlie was directed by Martin Prakkat also featured Parvathy Thiruvoth, Aparna Gopinath, and Nedumudi Venu in important roles.

Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days, which is Anjali Menon’s directorial, won many awards including three Kerala State Film Awards with Salmaan bagging the Best Actor award. Apart from Salmaan, the film also casts Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy, and Nithya Menon in various crucial roles in this picture.

Kali

With Kali, we got to see Salmaan in a different avatar. Ditching his zestful image, he played the role of an aggressive and hyper-reactive person. This film was directed by Sameer Tahir and produced by Hand Made Film. The film did well at the box office but however, received mixed reviews from the critics.

Ustad Hotel

In Ustad Hotel, the actor gave his best shot and made the film the top-grossing hit of 2012. With Anwar Rasheed’s directorial, people started knowing the name Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam film industry. The film that features Salmaan in the role of a Chef also starred Nithya Menon, Thilakan, Siddique, and Mamukkoya in other pivotal roles.

100 days of Love

After Ustad Hotel, Salmaan again appeared as a cute and adorable romantic guy in 100 days of Love. The actor, along with Nithiya Menon, created a romantic spell on the box office and received positive reviews from all corners. The film was the directorial debut of Jenuse Mohammed Majeed and featured Salmaan in the role of a cartoonist and a reporter.

