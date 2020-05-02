MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Dwayne Johnson: The Rundown to Pain & Gain, 5 Best Films of The Rock

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson known to the world as The Rock, turns a year older on May 2. On his 47th birthday, let’s look at some of his notable films.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson known to the world as The Rock, turns a year older on May 2.

The former professional wrestler came to movies with The Mummy Returns in 2001 and got his first lead role in 2002 with The Scorpion King. Johnson is most admired for his work in The Fast and Furious franchise where he is seen playing a character called Luke Hobbs. He is also popular for his role of Dr. Xander in the Jumanji adventure series.

Johnson has been a national level footballer, television host and businessman. He turned author in 2000 for his autobiography titled The Rock Says...

Johnson started Seven Bucks Productions company that produced many films including HBO series Ballers.

On Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s 47th birthday, let’s look at some of his notable films:

The Rundown (2003)

Also known as ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, The Rock played a bounty hunter in this Peter Berg directorial.

Johnson proved that he can punch in comedy with solid action feats and that he was born to be the star of action comedies. His terrific chemistry with co-star, Seann William Scott was also praised immensely.

Pain & Gain (2013)

There's so much to adore about The Rock in this movie. With Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie as gymnasts, Johnson manages to hog all the limelight. Directed by Michael Bay, Johnson’s epic character pull-off is one of his best performances.

Furious 7 (2015)

The Rock owns The Fast franchise in every way. Johnson gave life to Hobbs as he flexes his arms and rambles with a massive revolver.

Rampage (2018)

Johnson pulls a battle with a bunch of mutants supported by a super-sized ape. The Rock was truly fantastic in this movie. Directed by Brad Peyton, the science fiction monster was based on the video game series Midway Games.

Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, David Leitch draws the best out of Johnson. The Rock’s comedy and action chops provides much to the action film. Both Johnson and his Jason Statham’s kick-butt sequences were highly appreciated.

Happy Birthday Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson!

