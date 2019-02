Happy Birthday Ed Sheeran: 5 Hilarious Parodies of the Singer's Hit Songs

For the love of pop, new singer-songwriters try and break into the cut throat music business almost every day. The advantage being, it is listener driven and can be easily circulated through new media and its various arms. Ed Sheeran is one such pop star who has cemented his name among the bigwigs of the music industry, while also emerging as a distinct voice that manages to find favour with the younger generation. Ed is here to stay and so is the love that his fans have for him. All he needs is an acoustic guitar to hum his way into our hearts.His song Shape of You became a sensation in 2017, spawning many fan covers and parodies. As the multiple Grammy Award winning pop culture icon celebrates his birthday today, we look at parodies of Shape of You and other hits of Ed Sheeran that have entertained millions on YouTube, while also asserting the popularity of this 27-year-old.This Shape of You homage video is a perfect dance cover of sorts. IITians are being recognized for their talents outside of the educational sphere, but this dance performance is something special, at times even at par with professional choreography. Ed might feel like dancing himself if he sees these young guys shake a leg to his music.Perfect Parody, Perfect to HireFinding the perfect tune for a song might be difficult but finding the perfect theme for a parody is an equally challenging task. Mikey Bustos, the YouTuber has related his dilemma of finding the perfect employee to Ed’s romantic song Perfect. Bustos’ over-the-top impersonation of the employer makes it a decent parody of the original. He is desperate, yet optimistic, just like Ed in the original song, but in the end, all turns out to be good.A superhero’s problem from his own mouth, set to the tune of Ed’s Thinking Out Loud. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is telling us that he as super as Hulk and Thor are, and yet we continually beg to differ. Hawkeye is sad, humiliated and put down by the virtue of being an Avenger without actual super human powers. But he is trying to convince the haters that he is up there, right beside the others.One of the classic cases of joining up words from separate contexts to the tune of a popular song, this video of Donald Trump seemingly mouthing words from Shape of You makes for a hilarious watch. Credit to the editor for cutting this video to perfection.Bart Baker Shape of You ParodyBart Baker has given a stalker twist to Ed's most streamed song. He's actually creeping out the girl of his dreams, while measuring her body with an inch tape. He'll pay the price for it because the girl he is stalking is a boxer in training. A hilarious parody, with a familiar setting but unfamiliar, yet creative, wordplay.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.