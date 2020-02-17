Happy Birthday Ed Sheeran: 6 Tracks by the Singer One Must Listen to

Ed Sheeran has become synonymous with a tune that lingers with you and pulls at your heart strings at the most vulnerable of times. Born Edward Christopher Sheeran in West Yorkshire and raised in Suffolk, he released his first extended play (EP) when he was 14 and dropped out of school before his 17th birthday to pursue a career in music.

Ed, who celebrates his birthday on February 17, has become one of the biggest UK artists there is in a short period of time. He is also the recipient of four Grammys, five Brit awards and six Billboards Music Awards.

On his birthday, let’s look at some of his most popular hits.

Shape of You

Released in 2017 as a part of Ed’s Divide album and sprang him into the playlist of song lovers across the globe. Its catchy tune was enough to present it with over 4.6 billion views on its official video on YouTube.

Perfect

Again a romantic number from the singer, ‘Perfect’ has become the go-to song for lovers everywhere. It was also a part of his Divide album and has 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

Thinking Out Loud

Released as his second studio album Multiply’s third single, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ became Ed's biggest hit in the US, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has over 2.9 billion views on YouTube.

Photograph

Released in 2015 in the album Multiply, Photograph has managed to garner over 902 million views on YouTube. It was unveiled as the album's fifth and final single. The song also featured on the soundtrack of the movie Me Before You.

Happier

A part of his Divide album, this song is a breakup ballad, for which Ed collaborated with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. It has more than 316 million views on YouTube.

Lego House

With over 271 million views on its official video, this song was released in 2011. Lego House was the third single of his debut album Addition.

