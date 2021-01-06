Happy Birthday Eddie Redmayne: Here are His 5 Must Watch Films

Edward Redmayne (popularly known as Eddie Redmayne) is an English actor who was born on January 6, 1982. The star made his screen debut in 1996 by making guest appearances on television. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Stephen Hawking in the 2014 movie, The Theory of Everything. Apart from that, he has also won a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award.

As the ace actor turns a year older on Wednesday, here is a look at some of his best works:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The fantasy drama film has been directed by David Yates. The plot of the movie revolves around a British wizard and "magizoologist" Newton "Newt" Scamander who arrives in New York City in 1926. The film was awarded the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Les Misérables: The musical drama was directed by Tom Hopper and went on to win the precious Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Award. It was this movie which earned Redmayne his much-deserved fame. He played the role of Marius Pontmercy in the musical drama.

The Theory of Everything: The 2014 biographical romantic drama film was directed by James Marsh, winning the birthday boy his first Academy Award for Best Actor. The movie, set in the University of Cambridge, focuses on details of the life of the physicist Stephen Hawking, played by Redmayne in the movie.

The Trial of the Chicago 7: The 2020 American historical legal drama film has been written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. The plot revolves around a group of anti–Vietnam War protesters. These people have been charged for conspiracy and for crossing state lines with the intention of riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The film in 2020 was released on Netflix due to the coronavirus situation.

Jupiter Ascending: This is a space opera film which revolves around Jupiter Jones, an ordinary woman who is a cleaner and Caine Wise, who happens to be an interplanetary warrior. Things take a turn when Caine informs Jupiter that her destiny lies beyond the Earth. The movie has been written and directed by the Wachowskis.