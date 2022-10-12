Happy Birthday Ehsaan Noorani: Award-winning Songs of the Music Composer

Ehsaan Noorani, one of the three members of the massively successful trio Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy (SEL), is celebrating his 59th birthday today. As part of SEL, Noorani has marked his presence as a towering presence in the field of cinematic music and composition in India.

The composer and guitarist’s extensive knowledge of music, a limitless reservoir of melodic concepts, and capacity to instantaneously construct strong hooks- on the guitar, as well as in vocals- cover but a fraction of his immense contributions to the musical trio. It is no wonder that the artist has amassed multiple awards over the course of his nearly four-decade-long career in music.

The composer, as part of the SEL group, has acquired four Filmfare Awards. In 2015, he claimed the award for Best Music Director for the songs of book-turned-movie 2 States. He won this award on two previous occasions- in 2006 for Bunty Aur Babli in 2004 for Shahrukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho. His contributions to the music of the 2001 coming-of-age drama film Dil Chahta Hai earned him the RD Burman Award in 2002. Alongside other members of SEL, Noorani has received seven of the prestigious International Indian Film Academy awards to date. He won the award for the Best Background Score in 2004, 2011, and 2014 for Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Name Is Khan, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, respectively. He also won the IIFA awards for Best Music Direction for the songs in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Bunty Aur Babli, and 2 States in 2004, 2006, and 2015, respectively. The artist has also been awarded with the Mirchi Music Composer Of The Year award in 2015 for 2 States. In the same year, he was a recipient of the Album Of The Year award for the Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer. He also received the Mirchi Music Award for Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging) for the movie Mirzya in 2017.

