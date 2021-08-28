Happy Birthday, Eijaz Khan: Top Performances of the Bigg Boss Fame Actor in Movies, Web Series

Actor Eijaz Khan, who participated in the fourteenth season of the reality show Bigg Boss, turns 46 this year. The actor is well known for his lead roles in television dramas such as Kkavyanjali and has appeared in over 30 television projects. Besides them, he has also appeared in films like Tanu Weds Manu and five web series to date. On his birthday, we look at five television and web series projects of the actor.

Kkavyanjali (2005-2006)

Khan secured his first leading television role in this romantic drama from Star Plus. He played the double role of Kkavya Nanda, son of an industrialist and Dr Soham Saxena, Kkavya’s lookalike. Soham’s character, introduced after Kkavya’s murder, helps expose the killer and wins the heart of Kkavya’s widow, Anjali (Anita Hassanandani). Khan and Hassanandani won the Best On-Screen Couple trophy at the Indian Telly Awards in 2005.

Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa (2006-2007)

Khan plays Kunal Sehgal, a businessman who belongs to an affluent family and has the reputation of a womaniser. The title character, Nimmo (Sanjeeda Sheikh), agrees to a contractual marriage with Kunal, who needs to get married to keep his ancestral property for himself.

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey (2017)

The actor plays the role of an influential villager named Raidhan Raj Katara. He is single and looking for a bride for himself. Helping him is a young woman named Aru (Niyati Fatnani), who works for a matrimonial website. Ironically, Aru gets asked to marry Raidhan herself.

Mayanagari - City of Dreams (2019, 2021)

National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, known for his films Rockford (1999) and Dhanak (2016), created this web series for Hotstar. It deals with the internal feud and power struggles among members of an influential family, which turn ugly. Khan plays sub inspector Wasim Khan in the series.

Bhram (2019)

This psychological horror-thriller series from Zee5 deals with a writer named Alisha Khanna (Kalki Koechlin), who experiences hallucinations about a girl who died decades ago. Eijaz Khan plays Pradeep Chaudhary, a character who is attracted to Alisha.

