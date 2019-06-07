Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: 7 Shows Produced By Her That Failed to Create Magic on Screen

TV mogul Ekta Kapoor, known for producing TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Pavitra Rishta under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, turns a year older today. The queen of bringing dead alive has emerged as one of the youngest successful woman entrepreneurs. However, alongwith her success, another factor that has been constant in her life is the criticism against her overtly dramatic characters and unrealistic storylines.

As the television world celebrates the real drama queen's birthday, we bring to you 7 lesser known TV shows produced by her:

Kaarthika

Kaarthika was first aired on Hungama TV then later on Disney channel India. The story revolved around girl named Kaarthika who wants be singer. However, it went off air after releasing just 50 episodes.

Khwaish

Based on the life of an Indian Muslim girl living with her family in Dubai, this show was first aired on Sony Entertainment Television and ARY digital, which is a Pakistani channel.

Kya Dill Mein Hai

Starring Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abigail Jain, this show revolves around the life of a girl Kakun, who marries her dream guy against her parents' wishes.

Bayttabb Dil Kee Tamanna Hai

Starring Aman Verma in the lead role, this show was about three small town girls coming to a city with their own set of dreams and aspirations. However, this show was shut down on February 24, 2010.

K. Street Pali Hill

This thriller soap opera revolved around the lives of three friends who share the same address. This show was shut down in 2004 after completing 428 episodes.

Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujhko

Aired between March 2004 and 2005, this show starred Pallavi Joshi in lead role. It was all about the protagonist's journey from a dutiful mother and wife to a working woman.

Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan

It aired on Star Plus from September 28, 2015 and ended after 83 episodes. This TV show is based on the 2014 movie The Book of Life.

