Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Bollywood Actors Who Started Their Journey with Her 'K-Serials’

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EKTA KAPOOR: Ekta Kapoor doesn’t need any introduction. The daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra has successfully built an empire with her production house Balaji Telefilms. Ekta has started her career as a producer almost two decades ago. She has rightfully earned the title of the Queen of Indian Television.

Ekta turned herself into a TV producer at the age of 19 with Hum Paanch. Even the actors she cast in her soap operas have paved their way in Bollywood. As the producer turns 47 this year and here is the list of actors who were launched by and have made it to the big screen.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was just 16 when she bagged her first role in Hum Paanch, the classic sitcom produced by Ekta. It was the show after which she paved her way to Bollywood. Even in Bollywood, Vidya’s career went up after The Dirty Picture which was also produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput

We know that Sushant Singh Rajput grew his fame after playing the lead role in Ekta’s Pavitra Rishta, but even before that in 2008, the late actor debuted with Ekta’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The Chhichhore star made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che, which was one of the hits that year. In many interviews, Sushant had given credit to Ekta for giving him the break when no one did.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy made her debut on the small screen in 2007 with daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and rose to fame with Ekta’s Naagin. After Naagin, Mouni didn’t stop and made her Bollywood debut with the film Gold with Akshay Kumar.

Ankita Lokhande

Even Ankita’s career took off after the big break she got in television with Ekta’s Pavitra Rishta. She became a well-known face in the TV industry and the actress ventured into the film industry with her debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika and was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3.

Ram Kapoor

Ram made his on-screen debut with the TV serial Nyaay in 1997, but he rose to fame with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai in 2011 backed by Ekta’s production house. He has featured in films like Thappad, LoveYatri, Humshakals, Baar Baar Dekho, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and many more.

