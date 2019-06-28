Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Meet the Ladyloves in Life of the Tesla Founder

Birthday boy Elon Musk might be one of the most successful entrepreneurs, yet the Tesla Motors CEO does not have ‘the one’ in his life. Born on June 28, the 48-year-old Musk has been looking for a long-term relationship, and a soul mate, as told in a magazine interview. While Musk has been quite reserved with his personal life, unlike his business, he has dated and married quite a few famous celebrities.

Here’s a look at some of the most famous relationships of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk:

Justine Wilson

The longest that Musk has been in a relationship was with Justine Wilson, or Justine Musk (as she decided to keep the name after the two got divorced). The ex-flames met when they were both going to Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. The pair got married in 2000, and had a son, Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome. Even after having twins and triplets, the couple filed for divorce in 2008.

Talulah Riley

After his first divorce, the billionaire investor got married to a British actress. Musk started dating Talulah Riley in 2008, before marrying her in 2010. However, they went their separate ways two years later. However, the duo remarried in July 2013 and again filed for a divorce in December 2014, but withdrew it later. They finally got divorced in 2016.

Cameron Diaz

While neither Musk nor Diaz confirmed it, it was reported that the duo began a romantic relationship in 2013. The rumors began doing rounds after Diaz purchased a Tesla early on in 2013.

Amber Heard

Turned out to be an on-and-off relationship, Musk started dating Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard in 2016. By 2017, the two started stepping out in public together. After breaking up later that year, the couple once again rebounded in early 2018.

Grimes

While the pair have kept it low-key, Musk and musician Claire Elise Boucher (Grimmes) fueled the news when they attended the 2018 Met Gala together. The two met online around April 2018 after reportedly making the same joke about artificial intelligence.

