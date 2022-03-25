Happy Birthday Elton John: A Look at His Award Winning Compositions

Legendary musician Elton John turns a year older on March 25. The ace English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer has till now won two The Academy Awards, five Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards among many others. He also received the Grammy Legend Award in 1999 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services” in 1988.

On the occasion of his birthday, here is a look at five of his award winning songs:

Can You Feel the Love Tonight

This track was a part of the 1994 animated film the Lion King. It has been both composed and voiced by John while the lyrics of this evergreen song have been written by Tim Rice. The number went on to win The Academy Award in 1995 for the Best Original Song and also bagged the Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjgWWjkNbhU

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

The song won the 2020 Academy Award and 2020 Golden Globe Award for the best Best Original Song. John wrote the song as well as performed it. He wrote it along with Bernie Taupin and performed with Taron Egerton. Interestingly, this song is a part of a biographical film based on his life.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LtusBN3ST0

Candle In The Wind

The track got John the Grammy Award for the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. It was released on September 13, 1997 as a tribute single to Princess Diana. Further, according to the Guinness book of World records ‘Candle in the Wind 1997’ is the second highest-selling physical single of all time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoOhnrjdYOc

Sacrifice

This ballad by John won the Ivor Novello Award for the Best Song Musically and Lyrically. The lyrics of this popular track have been written by Bernie Taupin. The song has been a part of John’s 1989 album Sleeping with the Past.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrLkTZrPZA4

Basque

John bagged the 34th Annual Grammy Awards in 1992 for this track. The song was awarded under the Best Instrumental Composition category.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2tlhtpyVv0

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.