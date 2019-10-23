Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke: 7 Most Famous Dialogues of Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones

On Emilia Clarke’s 33rd birthday, here's looking at seven of her most famous dialogues from her famed show Game of Thrones.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke: 7 Most Famous Dialogues of Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones
Image courtesy: A still of Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones Season 4 (HBO)

An English actress who studied at the Drama Centre London, Emilia Clarke gained international fame for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones (GoT) from 2011 to 2019. The character earned her several accolades including three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominations and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Notably, essaying the role of Daenerys gave Emilia widespread acclaim for her portrayal of a woman, whose character arc sees a transition from a frightened girl to that of an empowered queen in a span of eight seasons. Though the ending of the show has received mixed reviews, Emilia's portrayal left everyone stunned.

On Emilia Clarke’s 33rd birthday, here's looking at seven of her most famous dialogues from her famed show Game of Thrones.

- “When my dragons are grown, we will take back what was stolen from me and destroy those who wronged me! We will lay waste to armies and burn cities to the ground!”

- “I am not your little princess.”

- “You’re both here to advise me. I value your advice, but if you ever question me in front of strangers again, you’ll be advising someone else. Is that understood?”

- “Unsullied! Slay the masters, slay the soldiers, slay every man who holds a whip, but harm no child. Strike the chains off every slave you see!”

- “I am no ordinary woman, my dreams come true.”

- “I am a Khaleesi of the Dothraki! I am the wife of the great Khal and I carry his son inside me! The next time you raise a hand to me will be the last time you have hands.”

- “I am Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, of the blood of Old Valyeria. I am the dragon’s daughter, and I swear to you that those who would harm you will die screaming.”

