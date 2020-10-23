Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke: These Pics are Proof That She is One in a Million

British actress Emilia Clarke, who turns 34 today, is renowned to play Khaleesi in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones which ran for eight seasons. The series came to an end last year and since then, the actress has moved on to working on some other exciting projects.

Most recently, Clarke was seen playing Nina in Anya Reiss’ modernisation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, which was performed from March 2020 to May 2020 at Playhouse Theatre.

The actress is unique in all ways and her previous performances have been a proof to that. Clarke’s Instagram handle also proves her out of the box personality. Take a look at some of these:

From the sets of Game of Thrones

The actress gave her fans some sneak peek into the Game of Thrones set during the shooting of the finale season. She also posted pictures with fellow actors, Kit Harrington, Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage.

Farewell to Game of Thrones

As the final season came to an end, Clarke also posted a picture of the entire cast and wrote an emotional farewell to the show. She said how playing Daenerys Targaryen on screen was one of the most significant parts of her career. She said how she was at a loss for words to express how overwhelmed she was and felt even words could not describe how she felt. She said playing the mother of dragons had taken up the whole of her adult life. And the character she played has taken up the whole of her heart.

Emilia Clarke at Emmys

The actor is known for her honesty and in this picture, she gives us a glimpse of how much pain there is behind all that glam and high heels, especially when you are dancing with them on. She is sitting with a tired expression on a chair all dressed up and showing off her heels which she calls “literal stilts.”

Emilia Clarke the chef

The coronavirus lockdown has inspired the Last Christmas actress to take up baking. According to her, she might continue this hobby even after the restrictions are lifted. She has been posting pictures of cupcakes and her behind the scene preparation for pancakes.

Happy 34th Emilia. Many more to come.