Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke: These Pics are Proof That She is One in a Million
Emilia Clarke as Queen Daenerys
'Game of Thrones' fame actress Emilia Clarke has turned a year older on Friday. Here's looking at some of her adorable social media moments.
- Last Updated: October 23, 2020, 7:41 IST
British actress Emilia Clarke, who turns 34 today, is renowned to play Khaleesi in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones which ran for eight seasons. The series came to an end last year and since then, the actress has moved on to working on some other exciting projects.
Most recently, Clarke was seen playing Nina in Anya Reiss’ modernisation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, which was performed from March 2020 to May 2020 at Playhouse Theatre.
Yahoo! She’s gonna be treading them boards at the Playhouse Theatre in London 11th March- 30th May 2020!! The one the only the brilliant @jamielloydco will be directing this beauty of a play, and I actually CANNOT.WAIT. If you like the sound of this then lucky for you tickets are on sale now....;) @jamielloydco @jamielloyd @anya_reiss @playhousetheatrelondon #2020youlookinggoodalready #atlastshegetstoplay #❤️ # # http://thejamielloydcompany.com
The actress is unique in all ways and her previous performances have been a proof to that. Clarke’s Instagram handle also proves her out of the box personality. Take a look at some of these:
From the sets of Game of Thrones
The actress gave her fans some sneak peek into the Game of Thrones set during the shooting of the finale season. She also posted pictures with fellow actors, Kit Harrington, Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage.
Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa.... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue. #forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons # # #❤️
Farewell to Game of Thrones
As the final season came to an end, Clarke also posted a picture of the entire cast and wrote an emotional farewell to the show. She said how playing Daenerys Targaryen on screen was one of the most significant parts of her career. She said how she was at a loss for words to express how overwhelmed she was and felt even words could not describe how she felt. She said playing the mother of dragons had taken up the whole of her adult life. And the character she played has taken up the whole of her heart.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Emilia Clarke at Emmys
The actor is known for her honesty and in this picture, she gives us a glimpse of how much pain there is behind all that glam and high heels, especially when you are dancing with them on. She is sitting with a tired expression on a chair all dressed up and showing off her heels which she calls “literal stilts.”
Emilia Clarke the chef
The coronavirus lockdown has inspired the Last Christmas actress to take up baking. According to her, she might continue this hobby even after the restrictions are lifted. She has been posting pictures of cupcakes and her behind the scene preparation for pancakes.
Mid-“my batter looks like its thrown up on itself, how about yours?!” Chat... THIS is how I throw a cook-along party, (in Covid time that IS a thing I swear) full of mess and big arm gestures in lieu of actual cooking knowledge. Ted @gommie_poem and I were joined in my messy kitchen by 12 beautiful souls as we all made and ate...pancakes! (a soufflé seemed a bridge too far) Quote of the meal “mine look like chicken fillets” (to be fair I found a recipe that didn’t need flour so things got a little... DENSE. ) This roaring good time we all had was a thank you for the incredible donations these wonders made towards @sameyouorg Covid Relief fund. We have created an online clinic for brain injury recovery which is growing into something truly magic. LIKE OUR PANCAKES! #newcookingshowanyone? #illbrushuponmywhiskingskills # #❤️ #
Happy 34th Emilia. Many more to come.