Happy Birthday Eminem: 10 Songs That Prove No One Can Beat the Rap God
As Eminem turns 46 today, here are 11 songs of the iconic rapper that prove he is the real rap god.
Image Courtesy: Eminem/ Instagram
I'm beginning to feel like a Rap God, sang Eminem in his hit song by the same name. The song broke a number of records including the Guinness Book of World Records for ‘the most words in a hit song'. But, even before the song was released, fans knew what Eminem is capable of.
We were introduced to Eminem back in 1996 and since then, he is the only artist to have nine albums consecutively debuting at number one on the Billboard 200.
Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, enjoys an extremely large global fan base. Be it ripping the US president Donald Trump or singing for a video game, the rapper never minces his words. As an artist, he has won as many as 15 Grammys and an Oscar too.
In a career spanning more than three decades, the Slim Shady has proved from time to time that he is the 'King of Hip Hop'.
As Eminem turns 46 today, here are 11 songs of the iconic rapper that prove he is the real rap god:
My Name Is (1999)
The Real Slim Shady (2000)
Stan (2000)
Lose Yourself (2002)
Superman (2003)
Encore (2005)
You Don't Know (2006)
Not Afraid (2010)
I Need A Doctor (2011)
Survival (2013)
Venom (2018)
