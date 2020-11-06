Happy Birthday Emma Stone: 5 of Her Best Romcoms

Emma Stone is certainly one of the most talented actresses of her generation and is known for bringing her unique brand of freshness to roles. The Academy Award winning star celebrates her birthday on November 6.

Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emma began acting as a child and appeared in several productions in her early teens. She appeared in a few reality shows and small television roles before making it big. She earned her first lead role in the 2010 romcom Easy A which brought her a lot of recognition and appreciation. She never looked back and went on to scale new heights. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you some of her best works in romcoms. Here are the top five:

1. La La Land (2016)

This was among Emma Stone’s best ever performances. She played an aspiring actress trying to make her way in Hollywood, where she meets a pianist, played by Ryan Gosling. The two fall in love as they dance on the streets of Los Angeles. The film captures their struggle, dreams and fate which takes them apart. Emma won the Oscar for Best Actress for this film.

2. Easy A (2010)

In this one, Emma played the role of a high school student who becomes popular overnight after a false rumour of her involvement in a sex scandal. She uses the situation to her advantage. Emma’s performance was widely appreciated and she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

3. Aloha (2015)

Though commercially not very successful, this one should not be missed by her fans. Emma plays the role of an air force pilot, starring alongside Bradley Cooper and Rachel McAdams. The movie has all the ingredients of a fun one time watch as it narrates the story of the trio.

4. Crazy Stupid Love

Paired for the first time with Ryan Gosling, Emma gave an endearing performance as Hannah, a young law graduate. She turns a womanizer, played by Ryan Gosling, to monogamy. This 2011 film is super-entertaining which gave the audience a glimpse of what Emma was capable of in the years that followed.

5. Magic in the Moonlight

Written and directed by Woody Allen, the movie revolves around a British magician named Stanley Crawford (Colin Firth) who meets Sophie Baker (Emma Stone). As he starts spending time with her, he realizes he is falling in love and then complications follow.