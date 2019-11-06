Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land to The Help, Take a Look at Her Best Works

On Emma Stone's birthday, here a list of the actor’s best works.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land to The Help, Take a Look at Her Best Works
Hollywood actor Emma Stone celebrates her birthday on November 6. The Academy Award actor’s life has been similar to her role of Mia in La La Land; moving to Los Angeles at a very young age with dreams of becoming a Hollywood actor. Emma went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses in 2017, as per Variety.

On her birthday, here a list of the actor’s best works:

La La Land

Emma bagged her first Academy Award for this musical drama La La Land, co-starring for the third time with Ryan Gosling. Emma played the role of an aspiring artist living in Los Angeles. Apart from the Academy Award, Emma also received the BAFTA and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress that year.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Emma portrayed Gwen Stacy, the love interest of Spiderman in this film. In an interview to daily Vancouver Sun, Emma admitted that she had not read the Spiderman comics. The film went on to become a commercial success and Emma was described as ‘irresistible’ by Entertainment Weekly.

The Help

This period drama, directed by Tate Taylor, is about an aspiring author during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Emma plays the role of the author who decides to write about the African American maids’ point of view on the white families and the struggles they face on a daily basis. The film went on to receive three Academy Awards.

Birdman

Emma was nominated for the Academy’s Best Supporting Actress category for her role of Sam Thomson, a recovering-addict daughter of an artist. This dark comedy was based on the director (Alejandro González Iñárritu)’s personal experience with his daughter.

Easy A

This teen comedy film, released in 2010, was Emma’s first film in a lead role. She was appreciated for her performance, earning her nominations in BAFTA and Golden Globe Award.

