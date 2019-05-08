English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Enrique Iglesias: 5 times The King of Latin Pop Made Us Tap Our Feet
On Enrique Iglesias’ birthday, we can’t help but bring a list of his hit tracks for the listeners of pop music.
Image: enrique iglesias/Instagram
Loading...
It’s Enrique Iglesias’ birthday today and we can definitely can’t keep calm. Rightly called 'The King of Latin Pop' and 'The King of Dance' by Billboard, Enrique has made everyone dance to his melodies. And that’s not it. The bilingual singer, who sings in Spanish and English, is a doting father too!
Talking about his achievements, the Grammy-winner also holds the record for 25 number one singles in Spanish language. Now that’s not a quality of just an ordinary artist. Not just Spanish, Enrique has successfully crossed over to the English-language market as well. He scored two number one singles and five in the top ten for his popular English hits. With over 40 million albums in the English-language market, we can’t help but bring a list of his popular hits.
Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song)
The sound of the ping pong ball in this song is an addiction in itself. And this use of bouncing ping pong ball for a percussion track is how the song got its name. Do You Know? was released as the lead single from Enrique's eighth studio album Insomniac.
Dirty Dancer featuring Usher and Lil Wayne
Enrique collaborated with Usher for the dance-pop Dirty Dancer, which was produced by RedOne. Lil Wayne also featured in a remixed version of the song, which peaked at #1 on Billboard’s dance chart.
Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)
Four years back, any DJ party would have been incomplete without this dance hit from Enrique Iglesias. There are two versions of the song: Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You) for the radio-friendly listeners and another completely uncensored version for club DJs. This song is one of his 11 number one dance chart hits, in addition to reaching #4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 all-genre chart.
Bailamos
This mainstream pop breakthrough is a blend of Spanish and English, which became a part of Latin songs. Bailamos in English means ‘we dance’, and Enrique made sure that people groove to his debut crossover hit. This song peaked at #1 on the coveted Hot 100 pop chart as well as the Latin and dance charts.
Hero
Even though this song didn’t reach #1, this has been one of Enrique’s biggest hit till date. The tragic yet romantic song is definitely going to stay with you if you listen to it once. It was the first single release from Enrique’s album Escape. The song, which was released 8 days before the 9/11 attack, became closely attached to the tragic story of the doomsday.
Here's the playlist:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Talking about his achievements, the Grammy-winner also holds the record for 25 number one singles in Spanish language. Now that’s not a quality of just an ordinary artist. Not just Spanish, Enrique has successfully crossed over to the English-language market as well. He scored two number one singles and five in the top ten for his popular English hits. With over 40 million albums in the English-language market, we can’t help but bring a list of his popular hits.
Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song)
The sound of the ping pong ball in this song is an addiction in itself. And this use of bouncing ping pong ball for a percussion track is how the song got its name. Do You Know? was released as the lead single from Enrique's eighth studio album Insomniac.
Dirty Dancer featuring Usher and Lil Wayne
Enrique collaborated with Usher for the dance-pop Dirty Dancer, which was produced by RedOne. Lil Wayne also featured in a remixed version of the song, which peaked at #1 on Billboard’s dance chart.
Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)
Four years back, any DJ party would have been incomplete without this dance hit from Enrique Iglesias. There are two versions of the song: Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You) for the radio-friendly listeners and another completely uncensored version for club DJs. This song is one of his 11 number one dance chart hits, in addition to reaching #4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 all-genre chart.
Bailamos
This mainstream pop breakthrough is a blend of Spanish and English, which became a part of Latin songs. Bailamos in English means ‘we dance’, and Enrique made sure that people groove to his debut crossover hit. This song peaked at #1 on the coveted Hot 100 pop chart as well as the Latin and dance charts.
Hero
Even though this song didn’t reach #1, this has been one of Enrique’s biggest hit till date. The tragic yet romantic song is definitely going to stay with you if you listen to it once. It was the first single release from Enrique’s album Escape. The song, which was released 8 days before the 9/11 attack, became closely attached to the tragic story of the doomsday.
Here's the playlist:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- IPL 2019 | Hardik Pandya Calls Dhoni His 'Inspiration, Friend, Brother & Legend'
- Varun Dhawan Celebrates Girlfriend Natasha Dalal's Birthday, Posts Adorable Video
- Champions League Final Will Not Have Messi or Ronaldo For the 1st Time in 5 Years
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results