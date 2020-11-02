Happy Birthday Esha Deol: Tusshar Kapoor Has a Special Birthday Wish for ‘Buddy’ and Kya Dil Ne Kaha Co-star

Hema Malini’ daughter Esha Deol turns 39 today on November 2 and her family and friends poured in their wishes and blessings. Taking to social media, Esha’s friend and co-actor in the film Kya Dil Ne Kaha, Tusshar Kapoor extended his birthday wish by sharing a picture of them together.

Sharing the snap, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday buddy.....to scaling newer heights in life and trailblazing along the way! More power to you! Have a blast! @imeshadeol.”

Overwhelmed with Tusshar’s birthday wish, Esha took to the comment section and wrote, “Awwww that’s so sweet my buddy, my fellow scorp .... it’s been a pleasure having you in my my life .... stay blessed and looking forward to lots more awesome times together ! @tusshark89.”

Tusshar and Esha had done many films together including Kya Dil Ne Kaha, One Two Three and Kucch To Hai. The duo used to get along so well that the rumours of their linking also made rounds back in the time. However, the work friends has always cherished their friendship.

Meanwhile, Esha’s sister Ahana Deol also took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story and wished the actress. She captioned one of the pictures as “love you my crazy beautiful special freak”.

Esha also shared these in her Instagram story and also thanked everyone for their wishes and blessings. She even penned a special note for herself too. A part of her note reads, “A heart filled with love A soul filled with gratitude That’s me ! As I turn a year wiser , stronger & fitter today.”

Esha made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She bagged eight awards for this film including Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She was also seen in a 2019 Hindi short film Cakewalk where she played the role of a chef. The film was directed by Hema Malini’s biographer turned director Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

The actress has recently turned an author too and published her first book based on parenting. The book is titled as Amma Mia.