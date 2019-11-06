Happy Birthday Ethan Hawke: 5 Films by Actor one Must Watch

American actor Ethan Green Hawke began acting when he was mere 14-year-old. He bagged his first role in the 1985 release Explorers in which he essayed the role of a schoolboy obsessed with an alien. He then was seen in 1989 released Dead Poets Society where he played the role of a student. The actor has been nominated twice for both the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Apart from films, the actor has been known for his work in theatre as well as the Broadway, making his Broadway debut in 1992 in Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. Born on November 6, 1970, Ethan Hawke is also renowned as a writer and director.

On Ethane Hawke's 49th birthday, here are 5 of his films that you must watch.

Dead Poets Society: Though mostly remembered for Robin Williams' stellar performance, it was also Ethan Hawke's breakthrough performance. The 1989 drama saw Williams play an English teacher who inspires his students through his teaching of poetry.

The Before Trilogy: The Richard Linklater trilogy -- Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight -- starred Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as lovers at three different parts of their lives.

Training Day: The 2001 American crime thriller saw Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke star as two LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) narcotics officers over a 12-hour period in the shady neighbourhoods of Los Angeles, that are overrun by gangs. Ethan Hawke was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the 74th Academy Awards for the role.

Gattaca: Released in 1997, the American science fiction film has gained a cult following. The film is a futuristic presentation of a world where children are conceived through the genetic selection to ensure they possess the best qualities. The film revolves on Vincent Freeman (Hawke), a guy conceived outside the program, who struggles to overcome genetic discrimination in order to realise his dream of space travel.

Sinister: The 2012 horror film saw Ethan Hawke playing crime-writer Ellison Oswalt, whose discovery of a box of home movies of gruesome murders in the attic of his new house puts his own family in danger. The ending of the film is particularly scary and sudden.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.