Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Dulquer Salman to Prithviraj Sukumaran, Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil turned 38 today. Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in on social media from fans across borders. Apart from fans and admirers, family members and close colleagues from the industry also sent warm greetings to Fahadh fondly called as Shanu by his dear ones.

The first and the most endearing wish came in from Fahadh’s better-half, Nazriya Nazim who took to social media to wish him. She shared a beautiful post dedicated to her husband which screams of love.

Sharing two photos along with a lengthy note Nazriya said, “I thank Allah everyday that u were born.u have all my heart. I never knew we were going to be such great friends. To the kindest man I know. To MY MAN ....I love u more than life itself !!(sic.)”

Fahadh’s actor brother, Farhaan posted a montage of his fond memories since childhood with his best brother.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Shanu #bestbrotherever”.

One of the first few to wish Fahadh was Prithviraj Sukumaran who posted a group photo featuring himself with Fahadh, Nazriya and Supriya Menon. He wished him saying, "Happy birthday Shanu! #FahadFaazil (sic)."

Fahadh’s Bangalore Days co-star Dulquer Salmaan sent his best wishes in the most adorable note of birthday greeting. Along with hashtags like ‘friendslikefamily’, ‘chuddybuddies’ and ‘whatajourneysofar’, Dulquer wrote, “Happiest birthday Shanu ! For some reason none of us seem to take pics together when we hang out. It’s been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto. As always we root for you and love Nachu and you like family. Hope this is as special a birthday as can be amidst all that is going on.”

Not just Dulquer and Fahadh, their families are also known to share a great bond and are often seen getting together for meetups. Dulquer’s wife Amaal also wished Fahadh with a sweet photo.

The actor was last seen in the 2020 psychological drama, Trance directed by Anwar Rasheed. He is awaiting the release of the highly anticipated Malayalam language crime drama Malik helmed by Mahesh Narayan.