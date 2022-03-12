Happy Birthday Falguni Pathak: A Look at Popular Songs of the Dandiya Queen

The melodious voice that reverberated through the 90s Indipop musical scenario is undoubtedly Falguni Pathak’s. She is a star who won millions of hearts at the time when she started releasing one after the other hit albums. Falguni’s songs and videos were a rage in the 90s, rekindling a rare affection and warmth.

The girl who did her first stage appearance at the age of 9, singing ‘Laila o laila’, had made it huge in the Indian music industry on sheer merit.

She was the reigning popular singer, performer, composer during the 90s, and still continues to remain so. Such is her charisma that she has become synonymous to Navratri songs and widely considered as the Dandiya Queen.

What makes her a Garba queen is the use of traditional Gujarati music blended with pop tunes in her compositions!

Garba celebration is incomplete without her unique, exuberant, charming voice.

Her ex factor lied in her effortless charming voice emanating innocence; along with it the videos that she made had such cute, pure, romance that the combination made her instantly relatable and famous.

As our favourite pop singer turns a year older, let’s reminisce some of her evergreen songs that left an indelible mark in the minds of the 90s generation.

Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Who can forget this soulful song that had the most adorable puppet show sequence! An entire generation loved this video, and grew up fondly humming and dancing to this tune. Churi Jo Khanki Haaton mein, Yaad Piya ki Ane Lagi

The song was a massive hit the moment it was launched owing to the groovy, foot-tapping tune and glitz-glamour filled video featuring Riya Sen in blue lehenga. The hook step in this song went on to become the most popular move among the generation. Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye

A song beautifully depicting a woman stepping out of a painting and dancing, had every ex factor in it to sweep people off their feet. It’s a heart-warming song featuring Ayesha Takia, Trisha Krishnan.Signature moves of this song once again had become a rage among the youth of the 90s era. Yeh Kisne Jadoo Kiya

Yet another popular song that will take you on a trip down memory lane is this song video featuring Aamna Sharif, whose screen character falls in love with her college professor. O Piya leke doli aa

This song had the female protagonist walk on a rope in a moonlit night to meet her love. A hilarious yet cute portrayal of love, the song had amazing lyrical quality and soulful tune. Aiyo Rama Haat se

This lovely song with Divya Kumar Khosla in it was a super hit number revolving around a boy and girl’s bittersweet interactions.

