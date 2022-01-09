Happy Birthday Farah Khan: 5 Times The Choreographer-Filmmaker Shut Down Trolls Like Boss

There can be only one Farah Khan in Bollywood. Always fearless and blunt about her opinions and views, whether it is about her family, a co-worker or a controversial topic on celebs. She never shies away from calling a spade a spade. And that doesn’t affect her fun side. When the choreographer-filmmaker is around, there’s never a dull moment. So, on Farah Khan’s birthday, let’s take a look back to all the times she shut down trolls like a boss.

1 – When Trolls Skinny-Shamed Farah Khan’s Triplets

Farah Khan often posts pictures and videos of her triplets - Diva, Anya and Czar – on her social media profile, and on those photos, trolls drop mean and insensitive comments about her children’s physical appearances. Farah appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch last year and addressed the comments where users have skinny-shamed her children. She read one of the comments by a troll, ‘Moti ke bacche itne sukhe kyun hai (Why are the fat one’s kids so skinny)?’ on the show and replied in her usual sassy way: ‘Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).’

2 – When She Was Criticised For Her 2010 Film Tees Maar Khan

On the same episode of Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch, Farah also revealed that if someone trolls her about her 2010 film Tees Maar Khan now on social media, she just simply ‘blocks’ them. ‘Bhai ab 10 saal ho chuke, ab tu aage badh (It has been 10 years, move on),’ Farah’s reply to those trolls. Tees Maar Khan co-starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and was a flop at the box office.

3 – When She Was Slammed On Twitter For Saying ‘Hello’

Farah shared on Pinch last year that trolls criticise her for everything on Twitter. She added that even if she says ‘hello’ on Twitter, trolls attack her online for not saying ‘namaste’ or ‘salaam.’

4 - Farah Khan’s Take On Nepotism

Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch, Farah Khan also opened up about the never-ending nepotism debate. She hit out at trolls who speak against star kids and said: ‘Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ki beti (Suhana Khan) ki photo, ya Kareena ka bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you also want to see Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s photos or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s pictures).’

5 - Farah’s Sassy Reply To Those Who Called Her ‘Moti’

During the first COVID lockdown, a lot of celebs began posting their workout clips on Instagram. At that time, Farah Khan had slammed the actor/actresses who uploaded clips and pictures of themselves exercising during the coronavirus outbreak and had called them out in a video, in which she can be heard saying, ‘I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis.’ Reacting to her video, many users trolled her and called her ‘moti (fat).’

After Arbaaz Khan read a comment by a troll on the show: ‘Khud Moti ho.. Jo inspire kar rahe hain stars working out from home, un se pareshan ho ab aap (you yourself are fat…the celebs who are inspiring us by working out from home, you have a problem with them too)?’ Farah Khan gave this apt reply to all the trolls who body-shamed her: ‘It is easy to call someone moti or whatever, teen bachchon ko janam do then you tell me.’

Farah Khan was working in the Indian film industry as a choreographer before she made her directorial debut with the 2004 movie Main Hoon Na. Her other directorial projects are Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

