Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Five Popular Songs Choreographed by Farah Khan

Farah Khan celebrates her birthday on January 9. She has choreographed more than 100 songs and has won six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography. She has also been awarded the National Film Award for Best Choreography. Besides being a choreographer, she is a director, producer and actor. She has helmed films like Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na.

Married to Shirish Kunder, the mother of three has given memorable signature steps to some of the actors like Shah Rukh Khan. She, in 2019, choreographed songs of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 and The Hook Up song from Student of the Year 2.

On Farah's birthday, let's take a look at her top five choreographed songs.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

The Chaiyya Chaiyya song from the movie Dil Se features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. The song, which was shot on the rooftop of a train under the open sky, won Farah the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography.

Dhoom Taana

The Dhoom Taana song from the second directorial of Farah, Om Shanti Om, brings alive the moments from the era of Hindi classic cinema. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the song is one of the movie's longest running songs.

Ek Pal ka Jeena

The Ek Pal Ka Jeena song helped Hrithik Roshan cement his place as one of the best dancers in the industry. The song, choreographed by Farah, is from Hrithik's first film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Ghagra

The Ghagra song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani features Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor. Farah added a new flavor to the song by showing the chemistry between a flirty youngster (Ranbir) and a dancer (Madhuri).

Pehla Nasha

Featuring Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka, the song was Farah's first as a choreographer. The song, from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, is one of the most romantic numbers in Bollywood.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.