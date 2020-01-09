Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 5 Romantic Pictures of Actor-Filmmaker with Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar
Last year, Farhan Akhtar made his relationship with model and anchor Shibani Dandekar official. The couple often shares loved-up posts on their Instagram accounts.
Image: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 46th birthday on Thursday, January 9. Heartwarming messages from his fans and friends from the industry have already started poured in.
Having directed films like Dil Chahta Hai and Don, as an actor Farhan is best-known for his path-breaking performance in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Last year, Farhan made his relationship with model and anchor Shibani Dandekar official. The couple often shares loved-up posts on their Instagram accounts. On the occasion of Farhan's birthday, here are five adorable pictures of him alongside ladylove, Shibani Dandekar.
Sunshine and smiles
The lovebirds are often spotted together on movie nights and lunch dates. They enjoy travelling to a far-away destination every once in a while. In this image posted by Farhan, the couple is seen soaking in the sun with Shibani. He captions it, "At, by and on your side. @shibanidandekar"
Lyrically in love
One of the best-looking couples around, they allow their Instagram feed to speak volumes. Farhan, who has a special love for music, often lets his poetic persona shine through. He expresses his feelings in the caption with a beautiful self-written romantic poem:
"Tum muskuraado zaraa
Chiraag jalaado zaraa
andhera hataado zaraa
roshni phailaado zaraa @shibanidandekar"
Mad-hatters
The much-in-love couple celebrated Christmas this year and quite matched the colours of their outfits. They seemed to be in a playful mood and are seen donning hats as they greet the season.
Decked-up affair
Both Farhan and Shibani have often hit headlines for their fashion sense as individuals and they never fail to surprise us with their style file as a couple.
Each day, every day
The two never take a step back in sharing moments of affection towards each other. They often put up sweet and content moments to treat their fans. These are the classic romantic posts oozing love amid the two stars. His utterly romantic caption was, "Three six five @shibanidandekar"
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?
- 101-Year Old Freedom Fighter Broke Satyagraha with Coconut Water among Protesters in Bengaluru
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 Launch Date Confirmed For January 10: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Dazed Paul Pogba Jokes About Drinking Own Pee in Bizarre Instagram Video After Ankle Surgery
- CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Keynote Addresses Workplace Evolution, Amid Boycott Calls