Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 5 Romantic Pictures of Actor-Filmmaker with Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 46th birthday on Thursday, January 9. Heartwarming messages from his fans and friends from the industry have already started poured in.

Having directed films like Dil Chahta Hai and Don, as an actor Farhan is best-known for his path-breaking performance in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Last year, Farhan made his relationship with model and anchor Shibani Dandekar official. The couple often shares loved-up posts on their Instagram accounts. On the occasion of Farhan's birthday, here are five adorable pictures of him alongside ladylove, Shibani Dandekar.

Sunshine and smiles

The lovebirds are often spotted together on movie nights and lunch dates. They enjoy travelling to a far-away destination every once in a while. In this image posted by Farhan, the couple is seen soaking in the sun with Shibani. He captions it, "At, by and on your side. @shibanidandekar"

Lyrically in love

One of the best-looking couples around, they allow their Instagram feed to speak volumes. Farhan, who has a special love for music, often lets his poetic persona shine through. He expresses his feelings in the caption with a beautiful self-written romantic poem:

"Tum muskuraado zaraa

Chiraag jalaado zaraa

andhera hataado zaraa

roshni phailaado zaraa @shibanidandekar"

Mad-hatters

The much-in-love couple celebrated Christmas this year and quite matched the colours of their outfits. They seemed to be in a playful mood and are seen donning hats as they greet the season.

Decked-up affair

Both Farhan and Shibani have often hit headlines for their fashion sense as individuals and they never fail to surprise us with their style file as a couple.

Each day, every day

The two never take a step back in sharing moments of affection towards each other. They often put up sweet and content moments to treat their fans. These are the classic romantic posts oozing love amid the two stars. His utterly romantic caption was, "Three six five @shibanidandekar"

