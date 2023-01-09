Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: From Toofan to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Top Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FARHAN AKHTAR: Farhan Akhtar is a name associated with depth, creativity and finesse. He is an accomplished actor, singer, writer, producer and ace filmmaker. The multi-hyphenate star is known for his art of work. At the age of 26, he gave the Indian Cinema it’s one of the cult movies Dil Chahta Hai (2001).

Farhan later made his debut as an actor-singer in the movie Rock On. He later on featured in Luck By Chance, Karthik Calling Karthik. He is famous for his acting prowess in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many other films. Be it his honesty in writing, or performance, it always leaves everyone impressed.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the latest and top movies-

Toofan (2021)

Toofan is a 2021-released movie and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie stars Farhan Akhtar as the protagonist who is an orphan raised on the streets of Mumbai and becomes a thug. However, his life completely changes after he meets his love, Mrunal Thakur’s character Ananya, who leads him towards a career in boxing.

The Sky Is Pink (2019)

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is a heart-wrenching story of losing a child. The movie is narrated by the ailing Aisha Chaudhary, played by Zaira Wasim. She tells the story of her parents Aditi (Priyanka Chopra) and Niren (Farhan Akhtar). The movie is based on a real-life story of a couple who lost their child. Farhan Akhtar played the role to perfection and received much adulation for his nuanced performance.

Rock On!! (2008)

Farhan Akhtar made his debut as an actor-singer with Rock On in 2008. The story revolves around four close musician friends and how their group falls apart after a misunderstanding. The movie shows that many years later, they follow their dream by putting aside their issues and embarking on a journey they left incomplete before. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie stars Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one of his top movies that showcases his acting chops. Farhan Akhtar played the role of ‘The Flying Sikh’, Milkha Singh, an athlete in this movie. It revolves around Milkha Singh overcoming every obstacle on his journey to becoming a world champion, Olympian and one of India’s iconic athletes. The movie is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Japtej Singh and Divya Dutta in prominent roles.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

This 2011 movie is about three friends with different life goals who plan a trip to Spain after one of them gets engaged. The journey resolves their personal differences, frees them from their caged thoughts and makes them do something daring, which makes them appreciate life more. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stars Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

