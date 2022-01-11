Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: 10 Times The Actress Raised Fashion Bar

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this cute picture of herself in a brown oversized sweater, a woollen beanie and a fenny pack.
Fatima made heads turn in a velvet blue outfit. As mentioned in the caption, she awkwardly posed for a picture in her off-shoulder outfit.
Here, Fatima flaunted her long, curly locks like a crown. Don’t miss her geometrical semi-formal outfit.
Fatima picked this gorgeous blue off-shoulder gown for the promotions of her Netflix anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans.
Fatima loves to step out in a nine-yard of grace and elegance. She paired this white and pink chiffon saree with a pink blouse.
Another picture of the actress that makes her Instagram account stand out is her red pants and suit.
Fatima looked nothing less than a diva in this black and golden kaftan dress.
Fatima’s selfie moment from her lockdown diaries.
This is a still from her film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.
Fatima looked stunning in a Falguni Shane’s Peacock sequin dress.
