Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: 10 Times The Actress Raised Fashion Bar
1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: 10 Times The Actress Raised Fashion Bar

Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: A look at some of her best social media posts. (Images: Instagram)

Birthday girl Fatima Sana Shaikh look adorable in whatever she wears. These pictures are the proof.

Entertainment Bureau

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this cute picture of herself in a brown oversized sweater, a woollen beanie and a fenny pack.

Fatima made heads turn in a velvet blue outfit. As mentioned in the caption, she awkwardly posed for a picture in her off-shoulder outfit.

Here, Fatima flaunted her long, curly locks like a crown. Don’t miss her geometrical semi-formal outfit.

Fatima picked this gorgeous blue off-shoulder gown for the promotions of her Netflix anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans.

Fatima loves to step out in a nine-yard of grace and elegance. She paired this white and pink chiffon saree with a pink blouse.

Another picture of the actress that makes her Instagram account stand out is her red pants and suit.

Fatima looked nothing less than a diva in this black and golden kaftan dress.

Fatima’s selfie moment from her lockdown diaries.

This is a still from her film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Fatima looked stunning in a Falguni Shane’s Peacock sequin dress.

first published:January 11, 2022, 07:45 IST