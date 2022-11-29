Happy Birthday, Fawad Khan: List Of Lesser-Known Facts About The Pakistani Actor

Actor Fawad Khan is celebrating his 41st birthday today (November 29). Fawad made his debut in the entertainment industry with the 2007 film Khuda Kay Liye, also released as In The Name of God, and received adulation from audiences and critics alike. He then set foot in the Hindi film industry with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat and became widely popular in India. So, on Fawad’s birthday, here’s taking a look at some lesser-known facts about the 41-year-old actor:

Fawad wanted to make his debut with prominent filmmaker Mira Nair’s movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist but eventually lost the opportunity. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Fawad recalled that he had auditioned for a role in the movie but failed to bag it. He said, “I remember I wanted to get into films. I felt this (‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’) is my shot and after this shot, I will be where I want to go. I auditioned for it. I was constantly in conversation. Suddenly, new entrants came into the race. I didn’t get it eventually. I felt maine ek saal zaaya kar diya.”

Not just acting, Fawad ticks all the boxes right when it comes to singing as well. He was the lead singer of the Pakistani rock band Entity Paradigm and released his first album, Irtiqa, in 2003. The band has churned out several chartbusters, including Rahguzar, Waqt, Kahan Hai Tu, Hamein Aazma and the patriotic song Shor Macha, among others.

Before acting and singing, Fawad had also tried his hand at modelling. With a good height of 5 feet 10 inches, he kicked off his modelling career at the mere age of 13. He became a part of many endorsements and also walked the ramp with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at the India Bridal Fashion Week.

Fawad met his life partner, Sadaf Fawad, at the age of 17 in his tuition classes. They fell head over heels in love with each other and tied the knot in 2005, after eight years of courtship. The couple has two kids together – son Ayaan Khan and daughter Elayna Fawad Khan.

