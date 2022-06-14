Happy Birthday Ganesh Acharya: Choreographer's 5 Best Songs to Get Everyone on the Dance Floor

Ganesh Acharya is the man who has given us some of the best hook steps in Bollywood. Ganesh has choreographed various groovy tracks like Tattad Tattad, Chikni Chameli, and many more. From Govinda and Varun Dhawan to Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, he has made groove to his steps on the dancing tracks. On his birthday let’s take a look at his famous tracks that we have been dancing to.

Husn Hai Suhana (Coolie No.1)

Husn Hai Suhana is the song that kick-started Ganesh’s career as a choreographer. In an old interview, he revealed that the producer wanted a known person to choreograph the song but David Dhawan and Govinda wanted Ganesh to work on it. The track churned out to be a hit that is still making us groove. Maston Ka Jhund (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)

We don’t need to say anything special about this one. The song ended up being loved by fans and critics alike. Ganesh Acharya won a National Award for this song. Gori Tu Latth Maar (Toilet- Ek Prem Kaatha)

Ganesh has given hits after hits and this one was no exception. He brought the apt colours to the song. The track was shot in a grand way to portray the specific celebration of Holi which is popular in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Beedi (Omkara)How can we miss this track? After all, it’s the sizzling hot Bipasha Basu and the iconic Beedi Jalaile hook step. Oo Antava (Pushpa- The Rise)The list can’t be completed without this super hit song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Be it Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s jaw-dropping moves or Allu Arjun’s all-rusty look, the song checked all the boxes.

