Happy Birthday Garry Sandhu: Five Of His Hit Songs One Should Listen

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Gurmukh Singh, popularly known as Garry Sandhu, turned 36 today.

Sandhu, who made his singing debut in 2010 with Main Ni Peenda song, has won Best Debut Vocalist (Male) for Sahan To Pyariya in 2012 and Best Duet Vocalists for Ik Gal in 2013 at PTC Punjabi Music Awards. As Sandhu turns a year older today, here are his five solo hits.

Do Gallan

Sandhu has given his voice to this soulful romantic song. The lyrics were penned by Sandhu himself. The music has been given by Rahul Sathu. The song has garnered over 1.4 crore views on YouTube.

Bottle

Sung and directed by Sandhu, Bottle song has been composed by Iknwinder Singh. Sandhu has also written the lyrics of this track, which has received over 85 lakh views.

Yeah Baby Refix

Yeah Baby Refix, one of the most viewed songs of Sandhu, has been written and sung by him. The music of this peppy track has been composed by Ikwinder Singh. The song has got over 17 crore views.

Alert Kudey

One of the most loved songs of Sandhu, Alert Kudey has been crooned and written by him. Gold Boy has given the music of this number. It has garnered over 1.4 crore views.

Dobara Milde Aan

The lyrics were penned by Ricky Khan. Its music has been composed by Lovey Akhtar. The beautiful track has received over one crore views.

