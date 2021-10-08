Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: 10 Celebrity Houses Designed by Shah Rukh Khan's Wife

Shah Rukh Khan may have won several hearts on the screen, but his wife Gauri Khan is winning many more. Thanks to her prowess in interior designing. The actor's wife is not only a support system of their own household but she has also added a spark to many celebrity houses in B town. Gauri knows her way through the world of interiors designing and she doesn't shy away from her projects. From Ranbir Kapoor to Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Gauri spreads her magic wherever she sets about to work. Here are 10 celebrity houses that are designed by Gauri.

Ranbir KapoorGauri designed his lavish house in Bandra's Vastu Pali Hill.

Alia BhattGauri also designed Alia Bhatt's apartment and vanity van.

Sidharth MalhotraGauri kept it simple yet stylish in Sidharth Malhotra's house. She also gave it a distinctive masculine feel and kept the interiors warm and inviting.

Karan JoharThe filmmaker's films inspired Gauri Khan when she set about designing his house. She kept the interiors opulent with a touch of glitz and glamour.

Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez's apartment was also designed by Gauri Khan.

Kareena KapoorKareena too visited Gauri Khan's studio for some interior design projects.

Madhuri DixitGauri Khan also collaborated with Madhuri Dixit for her interior designs.

Nita AmbaniGauri also wore to design some spaces for Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's wife.

Shah Rukh KhanGauri designed her husband's office at Red Chillies.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhisekh BachchanGauri was approached by this power couple too for their interior designs.

Gauri Khan's designs can leave us spellbound.

