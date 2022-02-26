Happy Birthday Gautham Vasudev Menon: A Look at Some of His Best Films

Famous South director Gautham Vasudev Menon celebrated his birthday on February 25. During his illustrious career, Gautham has directed several brilliant films, but Vaaranam Aayiram was arguably the best project that he helmed. The movie was released in 2008 and depicted the relationship between father and son. The movie was a rollercoaster of emotions from the start till the climax.

His 2020 short film, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, narrated the story of Karthik and Jesse, who reunited on a beautiful journey full of trials and tribulations. AR Rahman created music for the story.

His movie Kaakha Kaakha was a trendsetter in all respects. The movie set the foundation for a flurry of police-based projects in the Tamil film industry. The film was a game-changer for both Suriya and Gautham as they cemented their place in the industry.

Vettaiyadu Villayiaadu was an action film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. This fast-paced thriller told the story of Raghavan, a policeman who sets out to nab the serial killer who murdered his friend’s daughter Rani. From screenplay to story and acting, the film proved itself.

Minnale, Gautham Vasudev Menon’s first movie as a director, is still considered one of the best romantic movies ever made in the Tamil movie industry. The movie’s music director was Harris Jayaraj.

Another film Gautham directed was Neethane En Ponvasantham, which had Jeeva in the lead role. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had played the female lead in the movie. This is also counted as one of the best movies directed by Menon.

