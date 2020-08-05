Celebrate Genelia D'Souza's Birthday With Her 5 Best Film Appearances

India's love affair with Genelia D'Souza began when she played the role of an aggressive and impulsive girl, Aditi, in the 2008 hit Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. That face! That laugh! Those curls!

The actress seemingly took a break from the acting after the 2012 romantic comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which also starred her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

The actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and while we would love to be at her birthday bash, we will settle for taking a trip down memory lane by remembering all of the roles that have made her one of the most loved stars in the film industry.

Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)

This film marked Genelia’s entry into Bollywood. She plays Anju who is a young college-going girl in the film. It was a remake of the Malayalam film, Niram. It was on the sets of this film that Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh fell in love with each other.

Bommarillu (2006)

The Telugu film became a turning point in Genelia’s career. Genelia was paired opposite Siddhu (Siddharth) in the blockbuster. Genelia plays the role of a vivacious and free-spirited girl, Hasini, who Siddhu falls in love with. Genelia received several accolades for her incredible performance in the movie.

Chennai Kadhal (2006)

Genelia plays Narmadha, an innocent girl who falls for Gautham (Bharath) and wants to spend the rest of her life with him. Even though the film failed to get huge success, Genelia was admired for her infectious charm.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

The film was a big hit and received a positive response from the audience and critics. The film revolves around Genelia’s Aditi and Imran Khan’s Jai who are best friends but in course of time discover they are in love. The musical romantic comedy is a fresh take on the subject. Hailed as a breezy entertainer the film was appreciated for its rock-solid ensemble cast.

Force (2011)

Genelia plays the role of an independent and lovely woman, Maya, whose life gets upside down when she falls in love with John Abraham’s hardened cop.