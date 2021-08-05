Happy Birthday, Genelia D'Souza: You Can't Afford to Overlook the Actress’ Performance in These 5 Roles

Less is more, and that is precisely how we would like to describe Genelia D’Souza (now Deshmukh)’s journey in Bollywood. Despite appearing in only a few flicks, the actress managed to enchant her admirers with her upbeat personality and the simplicity of her onscreen roles. She was last seen in the 2012 romantic comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which also starred her spouse Riteish Deshmukh. Even with her eight-year hiatus from the big screen, she remains one of Bollywood’s most brilliant and effortless actress.

Let’s have a look at her best onscreen portrayals:

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na (2008)

How we can’t help but watch the movie over and again, right? Genelia plays the role of Aditi, a college student to whom we can all identify. Her character never seems to fade, as she is an adorable, effervescent, loving, impulsive, and trustworthy friend we all need in our lives.

Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)

Both Genelia and Riteish began their film careers in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam. The film may have been a flop, but it was on the set of this film that the two fell in love, and there has been no backing down since.

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

She began her career with Riteish, and her last film was also co-starred along her husband. The movie didn’t succeed in making an impression, yet their connection is difficult to overlook.

Force (2011)

The bittersweet and yet poignant character of Genelia in this film has been praised by both the public and the reviewers. Genelia transformed from a charming cheerful college student to a strong independent lady when coupled with John Abraham.

Masti (2004)

The multi-starer movie is one of Bollywood’s famous comedy films, in which Genelia was coupled with Riteish for the second time in a Hindi film. Bindiya, the role she played, was a domineering and controlling wife who caught people’s attention and established her excellent acting talents.

