Happy Birthday Gerard Butler: 5 Films of the Actor You Shouldn't Miss

Gerard Butler made it through his first-ever acting audition for the 1997 movie Mrs Brown and since then has entertained his fans with his versatility. From action to romance to comedies, Gerard has made up for that lost law degree.

As he turns 50 on Friday, take a look at some of the movies that showcase the amazing talent of the versatile actor.

300

Directed by Zack Snyder, 300 is Gerard’s career-defining movie. With its historical backdrop and intense drama and action 300 showcased Gerard’s power-packed performance. Playing the protagonist King Leonidas of Sparta, Gerard brought Frank Miller’s powerful graphic novel to life with his immaculate acting.

PS I Love You

Talking about versatility, Gerard will sweep you off your feet with his charming character. Gerard plays the role of a perfect husband Gerry in this Ireland-based movie. Directed by Richard LaGravenese, PS I love You is based on a novel by Cecilia Ahern. It also stars Hillary Swank in the lead role.

The Ugly Truth

In this hilarious rom-com, Gerard plays a commitment phobic television presenter who infuriates a lovesick news producer played by actor Katherine Heigl. The 2009 movie directed by Robert Luketic will easily light up your mood and take away those lockdown blues.

Law Abiding Citizen

Another movie from 2009 has a different Gerard Butler. The movie is a fascinating deconstruction of certain hypocrisies in the legal system. Gerard plays Clyde Shelton in this movie, a character that goes beyond a simple revenge story because his loss also stems from legal flaws. This thriller also stars Jamie Foxx and Viola Davis.

The Fallen Series

Gerard has displayed his action hero image in the Fallen series. From Olympus Has Fallen in 2013 to London Has Fallen in 2016 and the most recent Angel Has Fallen in 2019. Gerard plays Mike Banning, a former member of the US Army Special Forces who delivers heart-stopping action sequences to complete his mission. The actor will be reprising his role in the fourth installment of the movie Night Has Fallen.