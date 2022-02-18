Happy Birthday Giaa Manek: All you Want to Know About ex-Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actor

TV actor Giaa Manek, known for her role of Gopi Bahu in Star Plus’ hit show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is celebrating her 36th birthday. Born in a Gujarati family on February 18, 1986, she started her career in the entertainment industry with Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Giaa Manek is receiving a lot of wishes from her fans on her birthday.

The innocent character of Gopi Bahu was well received by the audience. However, in 2012 the makers of Sath Nibhana Saathiya expelled her from the show when she participated in the dance competition, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, despite not getting permission from the producers.

Unfortunately, Giaa Manek did not win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and did nothing noteworthy for many years after getting expelled from Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

She was finally seen in the serial, Manmohini in 2019. Giaa Manek is currently starring in the serial, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, in which she is once again playing the role of Gopika Bahu. The audience is endorsing her current role in the show and before being a part of it, she was seen in the film Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke.

In 2012, Giaa Manek narrowly escaped a fine when she went to a popular hookah restaurant. Shortly after, the cops raided the place and said that since Giaa and her friends came to have dinner in the restaurant, she was allowed to leave without paying a fine.

However, this incident did a lot of damage to her reputation. This was also said to be one of the reasons why the producers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fired her from the show.

Following this, the producers of Bigg Boss 13 approached her to appear on the show but later replaced her with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

