Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: Her 5 Best Moments With Zayn Malik

Model Gigi Hadid blows off candles on her cake on April 23. The make-up enthusiast, who turns 25, has moved from success to success with her stints in the world of glamour.

Gigi has graced the covers of top-notch fashion magazines and has turned muse for high-profile designers. As a part of philanthropy, Gigi has collaborated with several labels and has participated in a slew of campaigns hosted by many brands. Apart from being the face of some of the most renowned ramp shows around the world, Gigi has appeared in a few popular music videos.

Gigi has been in the headlines for professional as well as personal reasons. Her on and off relationship with singer Zayn Malik has always been a significant concern among her fans and followers.

Today on her birthday, let’s look at some of her best moments with Zayn Malik:

Birthday kiss

Unless you are living under a rock, you couldn’t have missed this adorable image from Gigi’s birthday. The photo shows Gigi holding her birthday kiss while lover wishes her happy birthday.

X’mas affair

We can see Gigi and Zayn are nearly twinning with a dash of red in their outfits. This Christmas gala image set against a decked-up tree where Zayn plants a kiss on Gigi’s cheek is for keeps.

When they met

Gigi and Zayn have always bombed the news whenever they have appeared together in public. This photograph when the gorgeous couple arrived at the Met Gala ceremony arm-in-arm got their admirers swooning over their chemistry.

Twinning stroke

Gigi and Zayn are undoubtedly one of the best-looking pairs around. This still is from Versace’s diffusion collection shoot which became the cover of Vogue issue. The photo-shoot garnered immense attention as they were the third couple in history to appear together on Vogue Magazine.

Mundane memories

Sometimes a photo doesn’t need an explanation as it is worth a thousand words. The selfie is from the time when both stars were at the bloom of their relationship.

Happy Birthday, Gigi!

