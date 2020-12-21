Happy Birthday Govinda: 5 Hit Songs of the Actor from the ‘90s

Famous for his comedy roles and his dance moves, Govinda, who will turn 57 this year, became a pop-culture icon if the 1990s. What made his films successful, apart from comic chops and sprightly footwork, were the songs. Govinda himself sung a few of them. In chronological order of release, five songs from five of his successful films, are mentioned below:

O Lal Dupatte Wali (1993)

O Lal Dupatte Wali, from the film Aankhen, is arguably one of the most popular songs featuring Govinda from the 1990s. The lyrics written by Indeevar were performed by Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sudesh Bhonsle and Alka Yagnik. Apart from Govinda, the song features Ritu Shivpuri, Chunkey Pandey and Raageshwari.

Meri Marzi (1995)

Perhaps it would not be a stretch to call Meri Marzi, which translates into English as “My Wish,” as the song that expressed the zeitgeist of the 1990s. The proliferation of cable network brought in a sea of content from around the world. Additionally, the onset of globalisation in this decade allowed more career choices and inspired self-affirmation, more than in the previous decades.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai (1997)

This chartbuster song from the Govinda blockbuster Hero No. 1, can still be heard blaring through loudspeakers on holidays associated with various Indian religious festivals. Most teenagers growing up in the ‘90s were aware of this peppy track, composed by lyricist Sameer and sung by Poornima Shrestha and Udit Narayan.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare (1998)

From Govinda’s hit film Dulhe Raja, directed by Harmesh Malhotra, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare became another popular song. Those travelling long distances by car back then might remember it playing from the speakers through those neat audio cassettes containing spools of magnetic tape that wound and unwound to our wonder.

Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye (1998)

The hit song from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was picturised on Govinda and Raveena Tandon. Performed by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the song effortlessly equates the joy of occasional restaurant dates among Indian masses with attending might clubs, an activity of the more affluent.

HBD Govinda. May you keep entertaining us with your charming ways.