Happy Birthday, Gracy Singh: Top 5 Movies of the Actress, who now plays Maa Santoshi

Gracy Singh began her acting career with the television series Amanat in 1997. Her breakthrough, however, came with the iconic film, Lagaan, where she played the romantic interest of the lead character. Since then, she has appeared in over thirty films in multiple languages, in addition to other television roles. She is playing the role of Maa Santoshi in &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.

On the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at five top films of Singh’s career.

Lagaan (2001)

This Ashutosh Gowariker film was Gracy Singh’s debut as a lead actress. She plays Gauri, a village belle, opposite Aamir Khan’s Bhuvan. The film is about a fictional cricket match set during the British rule of India, between British officers and Indian peasants. It was nominated for an Oscar and won eight National Film Awards. Singh bagged three trophies for her debut performance at other awards shows.

Santhosham (2002)

In this Telugu-language film directed by Kondapalli Dasaradh Kumar, Singh plays Padmavathi, the wife of Karthik (Nagarjuna Akkineni). The character dies in an accident, and the film revolves around Karthik’s relationship with his son and Padmavati’s sister Bhanu (Shriya Saran).

Gangaajal (2003)

This Prakash Jha film deals with corruption in Bihar, among the Police and politicians, who work in collusion with criminals. Gracy Singh plays the role of Anuradha, wife of Police Superintendent Amit Kumar (Ajay Devgn). The latter gets transferred to Tejpur, which is ruled by the criminal father-son duo, Sadhu Yadav and his son Sunder Yadav (Mohan Joshi and Yashpal Sharma).

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)

In this box-office hit comedy-drama from Rajkumar Hirani, Singh plays Dr Suman ‘Chinki’ Asthana, a doctor and childhood friend of Murli Prasad Sharma, or Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt), a gangster with a heart of gold. While Munna decides to become a doctor, Chinki’s father, Dr Jagdish Chandra Asthana -the medical college’s dean -decides to sabotage his plans.

Chooriyan (2015)

Singh plays an orphan who gets married to a large family but loses her husband in an accident. She decides to look after her in-laws and keep them united. The film also stars Vinod Khanna.

