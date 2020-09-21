Happy Birthday Gulshan Grover: A Look at His Most Famous Villainous Roles

Bollywood’s famous Bad Man aka Gulshan Grover turns 65 today. Between Bollywood and international cinema, the actor has over 400 credited roles to his name. Despite such a huge number of films and a wide variety of roles in all kinds of shades, he is largely loved for his negative roles.

Grover definitely has a keen talent for bringing life to the villains most actors wouldn’t even want to be associated with. He once claimed in an interview that the era of bad men, of true villains, ended with him. Here are some of his most famous negative roles:

1. Avtaar (1983): One of his earliest examples of how cruelly he can play a character as shown in the movie Avtaar. As an urban, disinterested child of Rajesh Khanna, he was pure evil in the way he treated his old and helpless parents.

2. Ram Lakhan (1989): Kesariya Vilayati or Badman was the famous villain in the movie, who becomes a plot-turning person in the life of Lakhan played by Anil Kapoor. It was this film from where Grover received the title of Bollywood’s famous Badman.

3. Angaaray (1998): He has played almost every kind of gang-lord in his career, but Lala Roshanlal remains one of the most famous in his filmography. With Akshay Kumar as a police officer opposite Grover’s villain, this film was a quintessential 90s film.

4. Hera Pheri (2000): Who can forget that dangerous voice in the dialogue, “Kabeera speaking”? With such a brief role, he still managed to leave a huge impact on Hera Pheri fans. The villain of this comedy epic is still one of the best and memorable roles of Grover’s career.

5. Gangster (2006): In this, Gulshan played the gang lord Khan. As modern villains tend to be slightly different than those of the 80s and the 90s, he adapted himself to the character very well. Despite a smaller screen time, he still managed to leave an impact on the audiences.