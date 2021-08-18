Happy Birthday, Gulzar: 5 Evergreen Melodies Penned By the Lyricist and Poet

“Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind,” wrote Rudyard Kipling. This has been brilliantly demonstrated by writer Gulzar, who has managed to command the hearts of millions with his magical words. Gulzar, a well-known lyricist and filmmaker, has always attempted to give each feeling a new meaning, making it more expressive and profound. Gulzar is renowned for his mastery in the art of wordplay, as he can convey complicated things in easy words and make simple phrases enigmatic.

In honour of this Indian film legend’s 87th birthday, we’ve compiled a list of five of his best-known songs, all of which have become evergreen hits:

Musafir Hoon Yaaron

The brief, lovely song reminds us that we are only passengers on this life’s trip, and one should simply follow the path and enjoy the ride. Kishore Da has lent his vocals to this lovely song written by Gulzar and composed by RD Burman Da from the film Parichay.

Aye Watan

Gulzar penned lyrics for his daughter’s directorial Raazi, based on a real-life story. With several beautiful songs from this movie, Aye Watan holds a special place in hearts of many as it makes us the realise the value of motherland and our nation. The scene shows Alia teaching the song to some school students of Pakistan, while she thinks about India.

Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi

The film was given a lifeline by Gulzar’s lines and songs. Gulzar received the Filmfare Best Lyricist Award for the song Tujhse Naaraz Nahin Zindagi from the film Masoom, in which he expresses the sorrow of a lady who has been betrayed by her husband but also realising that his illegitimate son should not be burdened by his father’s adultery.

Mera Kuch Samaan

In 1987, Gulzar delivered another gem to Indian film industry with Ijazat. Gulzar not only directed the film, but also wrote one of the film’s most memorable songs, Mera Kuch Samaan. The song was written by RD Burman and performed by Asha Bhosle. Burman Da, interestingly, ridiculed the lyrics when Gulzar initially gave him the odd non-rhyming lyrics. The song, however, turned out to be a perfect masterpiece after it was created.

Aane Wala Pal, Jane Wala Hai

While R D Burman composed the music for Golmaal, Gulzar penned a memorable song Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai for the film. It which was shot on Amol Palekar and Bindiya Goswami. Through his words, Gulzar wonderfully expressed the essence of what life is. Gulzar received the Filmfare Best Lyricist Award for this song, which was nominated in numerous categories at the Filmfare awards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here