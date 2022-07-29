Happy Birthday Hard Kaur: Rola Pe Gaya to Char Baj Gaye; The Rapper’s Songs That Will Make You Groove

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARD KAUR: The millennials remember Hard Kaur as the first Indian woman rapper who won millions of hearts. Tara Kaur Dhillion, a.k.a. Hard Kaur has given her voice to endless Bollywood numbers, over the years. The brilliant artist has made her name in the entertainment business solely by the force of her craft.

The singer turned a year older today, July 29, and to mark her birthday, let’s visit some of her tunes that made us hit the dance floors.

1.Char Baj Gaye

Char Baj Gaye from FALTU is a true party anthem which has got fans grooving to the tune. The party OG track has been scored by Sachin and Jigar and voiced and rapped by Hard Kaur.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cj1jnyy3Egw

2. Rola Pe Gaya

The Rola Pe Gaya from Patiala House takes us on a nostalgic trip. The film also marks Hard Kaur’s acting debut. The rapper showed us how to be a true party animal with her rocking song. This song was a smash hit in Kaur’s career.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiLqPENkeZE

3. Sadda Dil Vi Tu

Sadda Dil Vi Tu from ABCD- Any Body Can Dance has made us shake our legs and cheer at the Ganpati Visarjan. The final song of the film still gives us goosebumps. The seven-minute-long song has been composed by Sachin Jigar and sung by Hard Kaur.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVHviEAZ1xg

4. Kaara Fankaara

Kaara Fankaara from OK Jaanu featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor definitely gives major couple goals. The song is like two pieces of the puzzle that fit perfectly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jd_tgOPK60Y

5. Move your Body now

Move Your Body Now from Kismat Connection is a smashing party number. Other than Hard Kaur, this song was voiced by Shaan, Suheil, and Akriti Kakkar. This music is bound to give you chills.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqpIQAb71Dw

