Happy Birthday Harish Kalyan: Top 4 Movies That Are Proof of the Tamil Actor's Sheer Acting Genius

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARISH KALYAN: In a career spanning over 11 years, Harish Kalyan has made a remarkable contribution predominantly to the south entertainment industry. Making his debut in 2010 with the controversial movie Sindhu Samaveli, he went on to give spectacular performances in Sattapadi Kutram, Aridhu Aridhu, Chandhamama, and others. It may be surprising for you to know that Harish is a trained playback singer as well. Today, June 29 marks the birthday of the popular South Indian actor.

If you are a true fan of Harish Kalyan then what else could be a better way to celebrate his birthday besides binge-watching some of his best films? Take a peek at the list of his must-watch flicks here.

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

The Tamil rom-com directed by Elan featured Harish and Raiza Wilson in the lead roles. It was a huge success for him as he won several honours including the Edison Award in the category- Romantic Hero of the year. Harish portrayed a simple and innocent IT employee who falls madly in love with his colleague. Poriyaalan

There’s no doubt that Poriyaalan is among those movies that helped Harish prove his talent. He received widespread acclaim for portraying the character of Saravanan, a young civil engineer who gets entangled in a real estate fraud. The Tamil thriller is directed by Thanukumar. It starred Rakshita in the female lead role. Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum

It is a romantic Tamil thriller which was released in 2019. Harish essays the role of Gautham, an unemployed man who had a bad childhood experience. He falls in love with Thara, the female lead character portrayed by Shilpa Manjunath but later turns into a possessive and aggressive partner. Harish totally aced the role with his killer performance. Dharala Prabhu

Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, Dharala Prabhu is the remake of the Bollywood movie Vicky Donor. Harish played the lead role which was played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the Hindi version. The film is based on sperm donation. It did great at the box office and received positive reviews from the audience.

Furthermore, Harish also appeared in the Bigg Boss Season 1 (Tamil) and bagged the second runner-up.

