Happy Birthday Harrison Ford: Star Wars Actor Best Movies Over the Years

Hollywood icon, actor Harrison Ford, turns 79 today. With a career spanning over five decades and several roles that became an inseparable part of American pop culture history, Ford cemented his position as one of the bonafide movie stars in the history of showbiz. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at five iconic films he starred in.

Star Wars series

Ford played the rugged, but charming space smuggler Han Solo in George Lucas’s epic 1977 space adventure, Star Wars. He earned a large cult fan following after Star Wars became a major box office success following release and went on to reprise the role in four more films.

Indiana Jones series

In Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Ford played an Archaeology professor who, in his spare time, dons a fedora and carries a whip as he digs for obscure, esoteric artefacts lost in time. None has worn the fedora better than Ford. The actor reprised the role in three more films and is currently filming for what appears to be the final entry in the series.

Blade Runner duology

The actor took on the role of Rick Deckard in filmmaker Ridley Scott’s dystopian science fiction feature, Blade Runner (1982). The film imagines a futuristic version of the year 2019, where synthetically created humans rebel against a powerful corporation that forced them to work as labourers. Ford reprised the role in Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

Witness (1985)

Ford received his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for appearing in this crime drama from filmmaker Peter Weir. He plays a detective, tasked with protecting a young Amish boy (Lukas Haas), who is witness to a murder. While Ford lost the Oscar trophy to William Hurt at the 58th Academy Awards, his performance was praised by critics.

The Fugitive (1993)

The star played Dr Richard Kimble,a death-row convict on the run from the law after being framed for the murder of his wife. He attempts to find the real murderers. The film was highly successful and secured for Ford, his third Oscar nomination.

