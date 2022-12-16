Happy Birthday Harshdeep Kaur: Soulful Songs of The Singer That You Must Listen To

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARSHDEEP KAUR: Harshdeep Kaur is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Her soulful voice has been mesmerizing the world with Sufi music for many years now. Kaur started her journey in Bollywood at the age of 16 with the track Sajna Mai Hari. She has also recorded several songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Tamil. Kaur is one of the few Indian playback singers to have sung for Hollywood projects. On Harshdeep Kaur’s birthday today, a look at the playlist of her melodious tracks:

Tenu Pyaarr Kardaa

Composed and penned by Himesh Reshammiya, the song is a divine amalgamation of romance, love, and magic. It has been beautifully sung by Harshdeep Kaur, who conveys every emotion of the raga with immense passion and versatility.

Tinak Tinak

A song picturized on Ajay Devgan and Kajol was composed by Sachet-Parampara. Kaur’s voice sounds amazing throughout the song.

Le Panga

It is the title song of the film Panga, starring Kangana Ranau, and Jassie Gill. This peppy number has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar, and Siddharth Mahadevan. The song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar.

Sacchiyaan

This cheerful track has been sung by Amit Mishra and Harshdeep Kaur from the movie Bhangra Paa Le. The lyrics of the song are written by Siddhant Kaushal while music is given by KAG.

Ishqbaaziyaan

This song from movie Happy Hardy And Heer has been crooned by Harshdeep Kaur along with Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Alamgir Khan. Music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Gud Naal Ishq Mitha

The wedding song from movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is one of Harshdeep Kaur’s most popular tracks. Tha film starred Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Happy Bhag Jayegi

The peppiest song from the movie Happy Bhag Phir Jayegi, sung by Daler Mehndi & Harshdeep Kaur and composed by Sohail Sen.

